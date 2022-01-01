Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

15-17-20-34-35

(fifteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

