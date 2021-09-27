Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-11-23-24-37
(six, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $477,000
