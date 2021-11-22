Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-27-29-31-38
(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
