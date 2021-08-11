dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-07-11-29-32

(six, seven, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

In Other News
1
Mad River Twp. trustees appoint investigator into conduct of a fire...
2
Springfield victims ID’d in crash that killed 4, injured 5 near Urbana
3
Attorney General named special prosecutor in Eric Cole death involving...
4
4 killed, several hurt in crash near Urbana
5
Armed robbery reported at Springfield bank Saturday morning
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top