Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-11-13-25-32
(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Springfield Summer Arts Festival still on despite tornado damage
2
Target slashing prices on these items to clear out unsold inventory
3
Watch: Doorbell camera captures Clark County tornado damage
4
Survivor says Clark County storm ‘knocked us all to the ground’
5
Grand jury declines to indict Springfield officer who ran over man with...