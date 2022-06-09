dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-11-13-25-32

(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

