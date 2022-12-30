dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-03-16-23-28

(two, three, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

In Other News
1
Statzer sworn in as interim Butler County auditor
2
Family says Hamilton man is missing after trip to Mexico
3
Roughly $1.6 billion secured for new Brent Spence Bridge construction
4
Cinergy Field in Cincinnati was demolished 20 years ago today
5
Here are the things you can - and can’t - bet on when sports gambling...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top