Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-17-31-32-39

(five, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $197,000

