Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-09-11-18-32
(one, nine, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
