    By The Associated Press
    17 minutes ago
    Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

    CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

    05-17-20-27-39

    (five, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

    Estimated jackpot: $140,000

