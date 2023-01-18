Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-05-11-14-32
(two, five, eleven, fourteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
