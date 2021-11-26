Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-11-17-22-33
(four, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $192,000
In Other News
1
Area dog featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans
2
Woman flown to hospital after vehicle strikes her, flees scene in...
3
Mason’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance on hold pending...
4
Local turkey business sees strong sales amid inflation
5
Scholarship honors Springfield man killed in Dayton mass shooting