Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-14-17-36-38

(six, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

