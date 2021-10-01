dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

20-22-27-32-36

(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
15-year-old shot, killed in suspected robbery in Springfield
2
Area law enforcement send condolences after Springfield patrol post...
3
Proposed Springfield distribution facility could bring 1,000 jobs
4
Springfield highway patrol post commander dies
5
Monroe outlet mall announces 4 new stores, including American Eagle
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top