Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
20-22-27-32-36
(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
