Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-18-23-36-37
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
