Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-05-10-11-21
(one, five, ten, eleven, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $244,000
