Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-18-23-25-32

(seven, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

