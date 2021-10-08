Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-18-23-25-32
(seven, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Completion of I-70 construction project in Clark County delayed
2
Special prosecutor assigned to Butler County auditor investigation...
3
Officials: Voting by mail in Butler County could increase as soon as...
4
5 things to know about the proposed $1.3 billion ‘Hollywoodland’...
5
Miami University ‘genius grant’ winner gets nod from Biden to join...