Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-17-28-34-37
(eight, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $171,000
In Other News
1
Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2nd inmate death since...
2
Law enforcement seizes drugs, cash, firearms in Springfield search; One...
3
State audit: Former Springfield, Xenia schools employee misspent money
4
Butler County’s ‘The Voice’ stars sing at the Statehouse
5
Clark State lifts indoor mask requirement starting Monday