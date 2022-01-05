Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-09-17-28-29
(one, nine, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $255,000
