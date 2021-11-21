Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-08-13-15-17
(five, eight, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under...
2
Local man with one arm wins strongman championship in Iceland
3
First Amazon 4-Star store in Ohio will be at Kenwood mall
4
4 area teachers dying days apart have schools focused on grieving...
5
Air Force report: More than half in survey experienced abuse or...