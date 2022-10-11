dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

15-16-20-26-35

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

In Other News
1
Motorcycle driver in fatal Middletown crash identified
2
One of largest gifts ever: Miami University grad pays forward with $2M...
3
Two men dead in Hamilton shooting incident; one killed during police...
4
Candidates for 47th House District want to do what’s right for Ohio
5
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top