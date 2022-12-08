Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-15-17-30-32
(seven, fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
