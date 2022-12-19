dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-09-10-23-38

(three, nine, ten, twenty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

In Other News
1
Firefighter injured in Clark County house fire
2
7 holiday-themed events in SW Ohio to check out through the beginning...
3
Driver dies, passenger survives after crash on I-70 near Springfield
4
Cedarville sophomore publishes third murder mystery book
5
National show filmed in Springfield ‘a wonderful opportunity’ for...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top