Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-20-25-30-32
(two, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
