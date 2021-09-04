dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-12-18-20-30

(seven, twelve, eighteen, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Clark-Shawnee football field damaged by armyworms
2
Butler County judge modifies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID-19...
3
‘American Idol’ alum to perform in Mechanicsburg
4
Go Greek for a day: Greek Fest returns to Middletown this month
5
Man hospitalized after reported shooting at Springfield apartment...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top