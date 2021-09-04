Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-12-18-20-30
(seven, twelve, eighteen, twenty, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Clark-Shawnee football field damaged by armyworms
2
Butler County judge modifies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID-19...
3
‘American Idol’ alum to perform in Mechanicsburg
4
Go Greek for a day: Greek Fest returns to Middletown this month
5
Man hospitalized after reported shooting at Springfield apartment...