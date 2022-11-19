dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

16-17-23-25-30

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $280,000

In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial: Evidence hearing, jury in late
2
Middletown police asking homeless if they want help; local churches...
3
Clark County 911 center work continues
4
Miami University’s entrepreneurial program wins highest ranking in its...
5
Friend mourns death of man who tried to save teen hit-and-run victim
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top