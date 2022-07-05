Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-02-13-24-29
(one, two, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
In Other News
1
Protesters in Oxford stand outside parish, show support for LGBTQ+
2
Meat costs increased ahead of July 4: How much are they going up?
3
Butler County rent spikes spurred by inflation, housing shortages
4
Madison Twp. ‘Little White Church’ celebrating its bicentennial
5
Dime-sized medical device makes patient ‘more independent, more...