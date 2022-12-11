dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-11-15-25-37

(four, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

