Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-02-12-27-35
(one, two, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
