Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-12-14-18-26
(eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
New sports-betting rules published, bar owners balk at restrictions
2
Kettering Health $20M Springfield emergency facility opens today
3
Jeff Wyler Automotive sells first car using cryptocurrency
4
Butler County GOP endorses embattled Auditor Roger Reynolds
5
Driver killed in I-75 crash died from multiple traumatic injuries...