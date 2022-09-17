Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-17-32-33-38
(two, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial: Forensic evidence takes center stage
2
Man flown to hospital after shooting at Springfield gas station
3
Military Women’s Memorial honors 99-year-old Hamilton woman as ‘Living...
4
Some begin Christmas shopping in September to avoid shortages, delays
5
Wiener dog races part of events at Springfield MustardFEST