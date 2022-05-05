dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-15-19-23-30

(five, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

