Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-07-09-14-30
(three, seven, nine, fourteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
UPDATE: Missing Springfield man is safe, returned home
2
Former NFL player will compete in U.S. Open qualifier at Springfield...
3
Deadly Walmart shooting: Suspect’s bond reduced to $900K
4
Ford’s Garage restaurant considers Liberty Twp. in expansion plans
5
Middletown police step up patrols, make arrests after this week’s spike...