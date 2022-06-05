dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-07-09-14-30

(three, seven, nine, fourteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
UPDATE: Missing Springfield man is safe, returned home
2
Former NFL player will compete in U.S. Open qualifier at Springfield...
3
Deadly Walmart shooting: Suspect’s bond reduced to $900K
4
Ford’s Garage restaurant considers Liberty Twp. in expansion plans
5
Middletown police step up patrols, make arrests after this week’s spike...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top