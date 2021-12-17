dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

15-16-19-26-37

(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

