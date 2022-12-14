dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-16-28-31-33

(seven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

