Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 2, 5, 18, 19, 30, 48
news
By The Associated Press
7 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

2, 5, 18, 19, 30, 48

(two, five, eightteen, nineteen, thirty, forty-eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Sheetz convenience store development in Middletown gets planning...
2
Carlisle’s all-time basketball scoring record holder to play college...
3
Clark County women create professional group to support community, each...
4
Lesson of love: Teachers mark Valentine’s Day with 34 years of working...
5
$2.1M given to Miami University’s Myaamia Center to support those...