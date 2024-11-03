Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
5, 12, 23, 36, 46, 47
(five, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-seven)
