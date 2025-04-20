Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 8, 22, 27, 40, 43, 45
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

8, 22, 27, 40, 43, 45

(eight, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty, forty-three, forty-five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
5 things we know in the case of an IED found at a local soccer park
2
‘Anything I have is attributed to someone who took an interest in me’
3
Haitian employees still coming to work - while they can
4
Are Haitians fleeing Springfield? What our reporting found
5
Hamilton is getting an indoor pickleball club called Dill Dinkers