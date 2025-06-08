Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
1, 5, 6, 34, 37, 43
(one, five, six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-three)
