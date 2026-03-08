Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
17, 19, 35, 36, 39, 40
(seventeen, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Middletown officer accused of dereliction of duty
2
Steel & O’Brien Manufacturing to bring 230 jobs to West Chester
3
Trenton data center plan outlined by Prologis; residents question...
4
Champaign County Restaurant Week returns for fifth year on March 7
5
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra to introduce first record at...