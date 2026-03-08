Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 17, 19, 35, 36, 39, 40
news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

17, 19, 35, 36, 39, 40

