Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
3, 8, 12, 15, 22, 24
(three, eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
