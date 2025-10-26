Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
1, 9, 10, 23, 40, 45
(one, nine, ten, twenty-three, forty, forty-five)
