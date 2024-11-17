Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
7, 9, 17, 23, 25, 33
(seven, nine, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-three)
