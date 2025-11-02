Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
1, 14, 24, 27, 31, 41
(one, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Column: Food relief is needed now more than ever
2
Middletown native and Phillies player Kyle Schwarber to return to city...
3
Where to find Butler County’s food pantries, and how to help them
4
Meals on Wheels breaks ground on new headquarters, will grow to serve...
5
Springfield family honors late daughter with haunted house tradition