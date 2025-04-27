Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
13, 22, 25, 31, 43, 45
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
No one injured in Woods Street fire that started in basement
2
Ohio Highway Patrol investigating 2 major I-70 crashes in Clark County...
3
Huber Heights woman dies after vehicle leaves I-70, crashes into river...
4
Former Weatherwax golf course, now Meadow Ridge Metropark, blossoming...
5
Mershon remembers 40 years of classic cars; dealership’s new owner...