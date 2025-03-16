Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
13, 16, 21, 25, 44, 46
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, forty-four, forty-six)
