Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 7, 16, 28, 36, 39, 45
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

7, 16, 28, 36, 39, 45

(seven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five)

