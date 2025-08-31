Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
3, 13, 18, 23, 41, 44
(three, thirteen, eightteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-four)
