Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 2, 5, 14, 27, 35, 41
news
By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

2, 5, 14, 27, 35, 41

(two, five, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-one)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Men facing sex-related crimes involving juveniles indicted in Butler...
2
Parents plead guilty to felony child abuse in death of 4-month-old son
3
Cincinnati man facing 17 rape counts ‘facing multiple life sentences’
4
U.S. Attorney announces convictions of illegal immigrants arrested in...
5
Tecumseh schools weigh finances, make cuts with tax levy vote, state...