Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
6, 18, 33, 38, 40, 46
(six, eightteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Local movie production to hold premiere at Dayton Art Institute
2
40 local high school students have been named National Merit...
3
OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in West Chester Twp.
4
Serve City needs your help as number of those in need in Hamilton is...
5
Miami University Marching Band to play at Bengals game this Sunday