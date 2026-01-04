Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 11, 21, 35, 38, 40, 41
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
